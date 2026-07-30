Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 217,964 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Zeta Global worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,502,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock worth $227,159,000 after buying an additional 2,327,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,975,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12,545.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 2,215,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,136,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -200.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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