Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Exelixis worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 88,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Van Diest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,851 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 9,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $491,973.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $806,201.06. The trade was a 37.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $198,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 284,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,611.20. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 35.08%.Exelixis's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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