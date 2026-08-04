Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,299 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a market cap of $690.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.57. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 5,736.13% and a net margin of 25.09%.The firm had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,839.66. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company's stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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