Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 122,915 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,454 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,700,000 after purchasing an additional 356,208 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,035,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock worth $264,413,000 after buying an additional 415,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,936,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,044,000 after buying an additional 255,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of XEL opened at $78.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research set a $91.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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