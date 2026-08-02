Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,844 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE CLS opened at $330.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.23 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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