Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 163,295 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,507 shares of the company's stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,089 shares of the company's stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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