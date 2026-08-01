Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 202,576 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 202,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $4,382,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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