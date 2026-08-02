Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 27,908 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This trade represents a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $72.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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