Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 37,105 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Diodes worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

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Diodes Stock Down 5.2%

DIOD opened at $76.09 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $318,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,898.07. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,904,821.76. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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