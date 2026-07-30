Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 90,494 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 90,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $208,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omega Healthcare Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: FFO and revenue exceeded expectations. Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.83 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 16.2% year over year to $328.25 million, surpassing analysts’ $266.97 million forecast. Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.83 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 16.2% year over year to $328.25 million, surpassing analysts’ $266.97 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. OHI provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.22 to $3.26, compared with the analyst consensus of approximately $3.10. This suggests management expects continued operating momentum and supports the earnings outlook. Omega Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Recent Developments

OHI provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.22 to $3.26, compared with the analyst consensus of approximately $3.10. This suggests management expects continued operating momentum and supports the earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Accretive investment activity contributed to the results. Reports attributed the earnings beat partly to investments expected to generate attractive returns, potentially supporting future revenue and FFO growth. Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 earnings top consensus on accretive investment activity

Reports attributed the earnings beat partly to investments expected to generate attractive returns, potentially supporting future revenue and FFO growth. Neutral Sentiment: OHI shares have been trading close to their 52-week high, with momentum supported by results but valuation and profit-taking potentially limiting near-term upside. The stock’s relatively low beta may also reduce sensitivity to broader market swings.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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