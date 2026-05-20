Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $675.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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