Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 14,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,237,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Micron’s earlier pullback was tied to broader semiconductor weakness, valuation concerns after a big AI-driven rally, and macro worries such as higher bond yields and memory-demand uncertainty. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of MU opened at $698.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $491.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $787.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $518.47.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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