LB Partners LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

LB Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 11.5% of LB Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LB Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $204.49 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here