LB Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Micron Technology comprises about 1.2% of LB Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $856.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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