Lbp Am Sa Has $213.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Mastercard were worth $213,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a "Buy" rating and set a $675 price target for MA (lowered from $735), keeping a strong bullish analyst view and implying sizeable upside versus current levels, which supports investor demand. Article Title

Citigroup maintained a "Buy" rating and set a $675 price target for MA (lowered from $735), keeping a strong bullish analyst view and implying sizeable upside versus current levels, which supports investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard struck a decade-long digital transformation deal with Nedbank across the SADC region — a multi-year partnership that can expand payments volume, product distribution and revenue in fast-growing African markets. Article Title

Mastercard struck a decade-long digital transformation deal with Nedbank across the SADC region — a multi-year partnership that can expand payments volume, product distribution and revenue in fast-growing African markets. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to broaden access to digital credit — a product rollout that supports new customer acquisition and TPV expansion in SEA. Article Title

Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to broaden access to digital credit — a product rollout that supports new customer acquisition and TPV expansion in SEA. Positive Sentiment: Major strategists (Morgan Stanley / Barron's coverage) included Mastercard among stocks to own in a market rally, reinforcing investor sentiment that MA is a defensive growth name to hold in an upcycle. Article Title

Major strategists (Morgan Stanley / Barron's coverage) included Mastercard among stocks to own in a market rally, reinforcing investor sentiment that MA is a defensive growth name to hold in an upcycle. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets published bullish takeaways (analyst consensus implying ~28–29% upside and reiterations of MA as a growth stock), which can sustain interest but are secondary to concrete catalyst news. Article Title

Zacks and other outlets published bullish takeaways (analyst consensus implying ~28–29% upside and reiterations of MA as a growth stock), which can sustain interest but are secondary to concrete catalyst news. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Mastercard is in talks on a digital financial-inclusion project in Ethiopia signal geographic expansion potential but are early-stage and conditional. Article Title

Reports that Mastercard is in talks on a digital financial-inclusion project in Ethiopia signal geographic expansion potential but are early-stage and conditional. Neutral Sentiment: Industry hires and third‑party platform moves (Rezolve Ai appointing a Mastercard veteran) highlight talent flow and partnership ecosystems but are indirect for MA’s near‑term earnings. Article Title

Industry hires and third‑party platform moves (Rezolve Ai appointing a Mastercard veteran) highlight talent flow and partnership ecosystems but are indirect for MA’s near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive innovation: American Express rolled out AI commerce tools (ACE Developer Kit, agent protections) aimed at secure AI-driven payments — greater AI-enabled competition could pressure share gains or product economics over time. Article Title

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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