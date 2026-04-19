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Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
SharkNinja logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Lecap Asset Management cut its stake in SharkNinja by 54.6% in Q4, selling 9,775 shares and leaving 8,136 shares worth about $910,000.
  • SharkNinja topped Q4 estimates with $1.93 EPS and $2.10B revenue, set FY2026 guidance of 5.900–6.000 EPS, and trades near $119.63 with a "Moderate Buy" analyst consensus and an average price target of $145.90.
  • Insider and institutional activity is notable: CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares (a 23.2% reduction), while hedge funds and other institutions own roughly 34.77% of the company and several large managers (e.g., AllianceBernstein, Palestra, Dorsal) have recently increased positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SharkNinja.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company's stock worth $156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,104 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock worth $143,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,773,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,571,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of SN opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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