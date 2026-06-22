Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $1,070.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $769.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total value of $927,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,807.68. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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