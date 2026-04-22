Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 11,614 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 425.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $344,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $276,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,448,931 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $221,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

NOW opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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