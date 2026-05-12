Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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