Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,141 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 24,962 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $646,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,634 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $256,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 25,505.4% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $318,839,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Leidos by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 203,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Trading Up 2.9%

LDOS stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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