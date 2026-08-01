LendingTree, Inc. $TREE Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE - Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.97% of LendingTree worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LendingTree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LendingTree by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LendingTree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LendingTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insurance remained a key growth driver, helping consolidated revenue increase 25% year over year. LendingTree also highlighted continued momentum in insurance and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence across the marketplace. LendingTree Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Insurance remained a key growth driver, helping consolidated revenue increase 25% year over year. LendingTree also highlighted continued momentum in insurance and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence across the marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a goal of converting 45%–50% of variable marketing dollars into adjusted EBITDA and said it expects the small-business segment to recover after reaching a trough in the second quarter. LendingTree Outlines Adjusted EBITDA Goal

Management outlined a goal of converting 45%–50% of variable marketing dollars into adjusted EBITDA and said it expects the small-business segment to recover after reaching a trough in the second quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Needham and Truist both maintained “buy” ratings, although they lowered their price targets to $45 and $70, respectively, reflecting greater near-term execution risk while still implying substantial long-term upside.

Needham and Truist both maintained “buy” ratings, although they lowered their price targets to $45 and $70, respectively, reflecting greater near-term execution risk while still implying substantial long-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Rising home-insurance rates in Washington may increase consumer demand for insurance comparisons, potentially benefiting LendingTree’s Insurance marketplace, but higher premiums could also pressure household affordability. Washington Home Insurance Rates Skyrocket

Rising home-insurance rates in Washington may increase consumer demand for insurance comparisons, potentially benefiting LendingTree’s Insurance marketplace, but higher premiums could also pressure household affordability. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.68 per diluted share, below analyst expectations near $1.41–$1.46. Revenue of $313.4 million also missed estimates, while higher costs and weaker Consumer revenue weighed on profitability. TREE Stock Down as Q2 Earnings Miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.68 per diluted share, below analyst expectations near $1.41–$1.46. Revenue of $313.4 million also missed estimates, while higher costs and weaker Consumer revenue weighed on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The small-business segment slumped significantly, prompting investors to reassess the pace of recovery. Management’s third-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million–$335 million was below the roughly $337 million consensus estimate, adding to concerns about near-term growth.

The small-business segment slumped significantly, prompting investors to reassess the pace of recovery. Management’s third-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million–$335 million was below the roughly $337 million consensus estimate, adding to concerns about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: The combination of the earnings miss, increased expenses, weaker Consumer results and a lowered 2026 outlook is the primary reason for the recent decline in TREE shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingTree from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LendingTree from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Up 0.4%

LendingTree stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11). LendingTree had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $319.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

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