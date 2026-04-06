Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,241 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $71.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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