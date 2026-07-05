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Leonteq Securities AG Sells 51,470 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG sharply reduced its Chevron position in the first quarter, selling 51,470 shares and cutting its stake by 87.8% to 7,146 shares worth about $1.48 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive on Chevron, with analysts issuing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $205.71; recent notes included price-target increases from Wells Fargo and Citigroup.
  • Chevron continues to show strong shareholder returns through its quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share, which equates to a 4.2% annualized yield, even as the payout ratio remains elevated at 123.4%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 51,470 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Chevron were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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