LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 191.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. 7,059,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here