Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Casey's General Stores comprises about 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey's General Stores worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,400. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total value of $443,917.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,918.36. This trade represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $940.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $875.25 on Friday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.00 and a twelve month high of $927.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.49.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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