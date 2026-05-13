Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,079 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company's stock worth $267,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company's stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company's stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HCA opened at $430.11 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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