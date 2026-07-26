Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,003 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Carnival by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 519,939 shares of the company's stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,190,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,252,014 shares of the company's stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,474 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,393 shares of the company's stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 435,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 654,946 shares of the company's stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,383 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Carnival's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus set a $35.00 target price on Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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