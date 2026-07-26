Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,711 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Roku were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $2,990,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,000. Katamaran Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 90.8% in the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 52,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore downgraded shares of Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,323.76. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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