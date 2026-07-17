Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 432.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,669 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 358,771 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 2.5% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 1.20% of SPS Commerce worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded SPS Commerce from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.6%

SPS Commerce stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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