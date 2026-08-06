Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,676,371.84. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $764,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,137,415.28. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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