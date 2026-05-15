Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,499 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,049 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,012 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $535,285.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,251.90. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $137,182.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,171,932.76. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 94,728 shares of company stock worth $1,745,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lindblad Expeditions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lindblad Expeditions wasn't on the list.

While Lindblad Expeditions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here