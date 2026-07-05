Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $546.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.83. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $547.22.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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