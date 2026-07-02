Lindsell Train Ltd Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,407 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 275,423 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 9.9% of Lindsell Train Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.18% of Walt Disney worth $309,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

DIS opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher. Positive Sentiment: Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products.

Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact.

Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers.

Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Article Title

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Negative Sentiment: Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations.

Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney shares also face broader pressure after recent declines, with investors still watching for a recovery in streaming profitability and park momentum.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.60.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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