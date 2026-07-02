Lindsell Train Ltd Has $303.38 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,211 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 72,292 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 9.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $303,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,388,662 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $673,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $513.53 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.08 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here