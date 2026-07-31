Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,831 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $284.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.05, a PEG ratio of 208.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

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Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 549,770 shares of company stock worth $124,090,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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