Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,337 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $99,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $558.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $557.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.55 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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