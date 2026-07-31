Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $11.04 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,154 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3%

URI stock opened at $1,069.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,064.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $924.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,226.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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