Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 537,668 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 266,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.7%

YMM opened at $9.49 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Full Truck Alliance's payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura set a $11.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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