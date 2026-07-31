Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 75,154 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,755 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 75,154 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 110,655 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $7,414,914.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,783,094.28. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 25.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded estimates: Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is supporting growth: Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. AI connectivity growth article

Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook beat expectations: Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Amphenol Q2 results and outlook

Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.”

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance.

Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions and concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks, although company-specific earnings strength outweighed those concerns.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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