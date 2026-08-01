Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Position in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of iRadimed worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,146 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iRadimed Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. iRadimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%.iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. iRadimed's payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on iRadimed

More iRadimed News

Here are the key news stories impacting iRadimed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings exceeded expectations. iRadimed reported second-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46, above the $0.42 consensus estimate; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41. The company also reported a 24.48% return on equity and a 27.36% net margin. IRADIMED Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

iRadimed reported second-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46, above the $0.42 consensus estimate; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41. The company also reported a 24.48% return on equity and a 27.36% net margin. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above analyst expectations. Full-year EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.24 compares with the $1.96 consensus estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 also exceeds the $0.53 consensus. IRADIMED Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.24 compares with the $1.96 consensus estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 also exceeds the $0.53 consensus. Positive Sentiment: iRadimed declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share , providing a direct shareholder return. IRADIMED Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

, providing a direct shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance is broadly in line with expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $23.0-$24.5 million brackets the $23.7 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $91-$96 million is close to the $91.2 million estimate.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $23.0-$24.5 million brackets the $23.7 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $91-$96 million is close to the $91.2 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was weak. Second-quarter revenue reached $20.5 million, up only $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from the prior-year period. That modest growth may have tempered the positive impact of the EPS beat, particularly with shares trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $437,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,334,250. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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