Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,970 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Intel were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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