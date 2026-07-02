Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 220.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $440.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $451.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.54. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

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Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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