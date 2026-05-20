Little House Capital LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:MA opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day moving average is $530.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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