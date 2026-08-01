Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,130,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Live Nation beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient concert demand

Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Positive Sentiment: Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Live Nation's 2026 Inflection Point Tests Demand Against Execution

The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits because the stock recently traded near its 52-week high while its valuation remains demanding. Analysts also cited cost pressures, venue pre-opening expenses, international festival investments, substantial leverage and ongoing legal uncertainty as risks to future returns. Is LYV Stock Overvalued After Its Strong Rally and Earnings Beat?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 5.0%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 0.34%.Live Nation Entertainment's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $208.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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