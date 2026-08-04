LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of LiveRamp worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.29. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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