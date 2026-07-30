Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 120,000 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE:DELL opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Demand for Dell’s AI servers remains robust. Reports on long-term supply agreements and customer deposits for future AI hardware suggest strong order visibility and continued spending by large technology customers. SK Hynix AI supply agreements article

Demand for Dell’s AI servers remains robust. Reports on long-term supply agreements and customer deposits for future AI hardware suggest strong order visibility and continued spending by large technology customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive on Dell’s AI-server growth, backlog expansion and valuation relative to other major AI stocks. Positive earnings-estimate revisions and a technical “hammer” pattern were cited as potential signs of stabilization after the recent decline. Dell bottom-fisher analysis

Analyst commentary remains constructive on Dell’s AI-server growth, backlog expansion and valuation relative to other major AI stocks. Positive earnings-estimate revisions and a technical “hammer” pattern were cited as potential signs of stabilization after the recent decline. Positive Sentiment: Dell is broadening its AI strategy beyond servers by joining an open-source cybersecurity alliance focused on AI threat detection and defense. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning in enterprise AI infrastructure and security. Dell joins AI cybersecurity alliance

Dell is broadening its AI strategy beyond servers by joining an open-source cybersecurity alliance focused on AI threat detection and defense. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning in enterprise AI infrastructure and security. Positive Sentiment: Expanded retail distribution of the Dell XPS 13 in India, including in-store demonstrations and online availability, supports Dell’s premium-PC visibility. Separately, growing demand for premium AI PCs may provide an additional consumer growth opportunity. Dell XPS 13 retail expansion

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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