Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lodge Hill Capital increased its Rocket Companies position by 7.9% in the first quarter, holding 2.38 million shares worth approximately $33.93 million. Other institutions, including Amundi and Atreides Management, also significantly increased their stakes.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $20.73. Recent target adjustments generally ranged from $17 to $20.
  • Rocket Companies reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 167.1% year over year to $2.82 billion. The stock opened at $13.69, near the lower end of its $12.17–$24.36 one-year trading range.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Companies.

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381,150 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Rocket Companies worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 69.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,114,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 2,512,384 shares in the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,725,878 shares of the company's stock worth $195,594,000 after buying an additional 8,280,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Rocket Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines