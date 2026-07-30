Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. Positive Sentiment: UPS raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook

The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased their targets. UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating.

UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may appeal to long-term investors. Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Is United Parcel Service Stock A Bargain Before Earnings?

Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the key investor concern. GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume.

GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is increasing. Retailers are diversifying away from the traditional UPS-FedEx-USPS delivery network as customers demand faster and often free shipping, potentially pressuring UPS volumes, pricing and margins. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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