Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 4.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,532 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 214.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,861,000 after buying an additional 1,614,813 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 1,351,778 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,845,000 after buying an additional 541,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here