Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Vertiv Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $242.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.65 and a 200-day moving average of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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